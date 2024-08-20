Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Boyd (CLE) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Cleveland Guardians are 72-52 straight up this year. Cleveland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 62-62 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 73-52 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 66-59 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Cleveland Guardians (+138) at 960 New York Yankees (-165); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Guardians vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians designated hitter Steven Kwan recorded half of his team’s hits in their 2-0 loss to the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Los Gatos, CA went 1 for 4 while hitting out of the leadoff spot. For the season, Kwan is batting .316 with 13 homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .841 across 430 plate appearances. Steven Kwan is hitting .309 with an OPS of .838 during night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Sunday night. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the two-time batting champion went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. Across 205 plate appearances this year, LeMahieu is batting .194 with 2 homers, 24 RBIs, and a .525 OPS. Despite those season-long numbers, DJ LeMahieu is hitting .243 this month. That fact makes the former Rockies second baseman worth a look in most DFS formats.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 5-10 straight up in their last 15 games overall.

Cleveland is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

New York is 29-22 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 31-25 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have the best straight-up record in the American League this season at 73-52. The Guardians are only a half-game back at 72-52 on the campaign. I believe that New York is the stronger club between the two, and a few numbers will illustrate why. The Yankees are 66-50 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and an MLB-best 51-29 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, New York is 56-45 straight up as a favorite and 32-27 straight up as the home team this year. The Yankees are catching the Guardians in the middle of a road trip, and I think that’s one of the deciding factors in this contest. For all of those reasons, I’m taking New York on the money at home in this one.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -165