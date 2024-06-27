Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Ben Lively will oppose Michael Wacha in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Guardians listed as a slight road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Kansas City?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Cleveland Guardians (-113) at 962 Kansas City Royals (+103); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Guardians vs. Royals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

The Guardians dropped to 51-27 after losing 4-2 to the Orioles last night. Jhonkensy Noel went deep in first major league at bat in the top of the second inning. Cleveland will look to get back in the win column as they travel to face the Royals on Thursday.

Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

The Royals improved to 44-38 after beating the Marlins 5-1 last night. Freddy Fermin had a big night going 2-4 at the plate two RBI’S. Kansas City looks for consecutive victories on Thursday night.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Guardians are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for KC.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Guardians. Cleveland has rarely dropped two consecutive games and I’ll take my chances they get back in the win column tonight on the road. Ben Lively will be on the mound for Cleveland and he constantly given the Guardians an opportunity to win. Guardians find a way to win game 1 from KC.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland -113