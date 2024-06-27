Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Guardians vs. Royals

    Ben Lively will oppose Michael Wacha in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Guardians listed as a slight road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Kansas City?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Cleveland Guardians (-113) at 962 Kansas City Royals (+103); o/u 9

    8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

    Guardians vs. Royals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

    The Guardians dropped to 51-27 after losing 4-2 to the Orioles last night. Jhonkensy Noel went deep in first major league at bat in the top of the second inning. Cleveland will look to get back in the win column as they travel to face the Royals on Thursday.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals improved to 44-38 after beating the Marlins 5-1 last night. Freddy Fermin had a big night going 2-4 at the plate two RBI’S. Kansas City looks for consecutive victories on Thursday night.

    Kansas City is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Guardians are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for KC.

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Guardians. Cleveland has rarely dropped two consecutive games and I’ll take my chances they get back in the win column tonight on the road. Ben Lively will be on the mound for Cleveland and he constantly given the Guardians an opportunity to win. Guardians find a way to win game 1 from KC.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland -113

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com