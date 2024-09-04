Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday night on FS1. It’s the final game of a three-game series. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Ben Lively (CLE) vs. Seth Lugo (KC)

The Cleveland Guardians are 80-59 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 71-68 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 75-65 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 75-65 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Cleveland Guardians (+120) at 916 Kansas City Royals (-142); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Guardians vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio had a huge day at the plate in his team’s 7-1 win over the Royals on Tuesday night. In that game, the 23-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela went 1 for 1 with a homer, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season, Rocchio is hitting .211 with 7 homers, 31 RBIs, and a .617 OPS across 381 plate appearances. The rookie switch hitter is batting .375 with a .750 OPS this month, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals right fielder Tommy Pham recorded his club’s only extra-base hit in their 7-1 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Cardinal went 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Across 387 plate appearances this year, Pham is batting .253 with 7 homers, 31 RBIs, and a .693 OPS. Tommy Pham is hitting .287 with a .793 OPS in night games this season. That fact makes the 36-year-old worth a look in most DFS formats.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Kansas City.

Cleveland is 25-29 straight up as an underdog this season.

Kansas City is 29-16 straight up in division games this season.

Kansas City is 44-26 straight up as a favorite this season.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Prediction

This has all the makings of a get-right game for the Royals. Kansas City has lost 7 straight games, but they’d beaten Cleveland on the road 3 straight times before that. The Royals have their ace going on Wednesday, veteran right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo has dazzled all year. In 28 starts, he’s 14-8 with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.8 K/9, and a .232 opponent batting average.

What’s more, Seth Lugo tossed 6 shutout innings, struck out 10 batters, and earned a win the last time he faced these same Guardians in a home matchup on June 30th. Kansas City only mustered 4 hits in their loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. In my opinion, the Royals’ lineup is too good to be shut down again. Kansas City has to stop their losing streak at some point, and I think they’re able to halt their skid on Wednesday. I’m taking the Royals on the money line at home in this one.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -142