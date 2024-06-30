Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Logan Allen will oppose Seth Lugo in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from KC?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Cleveland Guardians (+115) at 916 Kansas City Royals (-125); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Guardians vs. Royals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

The Guardians improved to 52-29 after beating the Royals 7-2 on Saturday. Jose Ramirez hit his 22nd home run of the year, while going 2-5 at the plate. The Guardians look for the series win on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

The Royals dropped to 46-639 after losing to Cleveland yesterday. last night. Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run in the bottom of the first, however the Royals offense struggled after scoring in the 1st and 2nd inning. Kansas City looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Royals are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Cleveland.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Royals in the first five innings. Seth Lugo has been outstanding for the Royals so far in 2024 with a 10-2 record, 2.29 ERA and a WHIP at 1.05. On the other side is Logan Allen who has a good record at 8-3, but he has plenty of run support as Allen holds 5.72 ERA and WHIP of 1.55. The luck runs out for Allen on Sunday afternoon, KC is the play early in this contest.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Kansas City -140 F5