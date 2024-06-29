Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Bibee (CLE) vs. Cole Ragans (KC)

The Cleveland Guardians are 51-29 straight up this year. Cleveland is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 46-34 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 46-38 straight up this year. Kansas City is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 47-37 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Cleveland Guardians (-106) at 964 Kansas City Royals (-113); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Guardians vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez continued to rake during his club’s 10-3 loss to the Royals on Friday. In that contest, the 5-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Ramirez is slashing .278/.332/.547 with 22 homers, 73 RBIs, 62 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. Jose Ramirez is a switch hitter but is crushing lefties this season to the tune of a .351 batting average and an OPS of 1.035 across 97 at-bats. With Royals southpaw starter Cole Ragans taking the hill, that could mean that Ramirez might be in line for another big day at the dish.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel was one of 4 Kansas City players to go deep in his club’s 10-3 win over the Guardians on Friday. Isbel’s long ball was part of a day that saw him go 2 for 3 at the plate with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Isbel is a lefthanded hitter, so he’s likely to draw a start against Guardians righty Tanner Bibee on Saturday. The Fontana, California native is also hitting .300 with an OPS of 1.100 over the past seven days. Both facts mean Isbel could be worth a look in DFS on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 17-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Cleveland is 25-20 straight up as the road team this season.

The over is 38-36-6 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 46-35-3 in Kansas City’s games this season.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Prediction

The Guardians have lost three games in a row, but I like them to pull out of their tailspin here. Cleveland will be trotting out right-handed starter Tanner Bibee to pitch on Saturday. Bibee has already faced the Royals this season, and he pitched pretty well in that contest, permitting only 2 earned runs in 5 innings of work while recording 7 strikeouts. Bibee has also been much better away from Progressive Field this season. In 43.1 innings at home, Tanner Bibee has pitched to an ERA of 4.36 and an opponent’s batting average of .240. In 44 innings on the road in 2024, Bibee has an ERA of 2.66 and opposing hitters are batting just .218 against him. Cleveland won 7 games in a row before their current 3-game skid, and I like the Guardians to get back in the win column on Saturday. I’m taking Cleveland on the money line on the road in Kansas City.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -106