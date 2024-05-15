Guardians vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Close Menu
    Guardians vs. Rangers

    The Guardians vs. Rangers series will conclude from Texas at 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With Carlos Carrasco set to oppose Jon Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Arlington?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    921 Cleveland Guardians (+130) at 922 Texas Rangers (-154); o/u 9

    8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

    Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

    Guardians vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Naylor hits three-run homer in win

    Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer on Tuesday in the Guardians’ win over the Rangers. Naylor capped off a six-run second inning for the Guardians when he smacked a three-run homer off Rangers rookie Jack Leiter to give the Guardians a commanding 6-1 lead. Naylor has now homered four times this month and has hit 12 on the season while also driving in 33 runs. He’s pacing toward a career year if he can continue his strong start. He’s cooled off a bit, slashing .239/.352/.587 this month, but continues to be an imposing threat in the middle of the order.

    Garcia hits home run in loss

    Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday’s loss to the Guardians. Garcia’s ninth homer of the season came on a solo blast off Cleveland’s Ben Lively. It was the first homer of the month for Garcia, who has cooled off in a big way after a strong April. Garcia entered the day slashing .154/.193/.173 in the month of May and has become difficult to trust in fantasy as a result. Managers who are unwilling to bench him will have to hope he comes out of this slump sooner rather than later. Hopefully, Tuesday’s two-hit night is a step in the right direction.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing as the underdog

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games played on a Wednesday when on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Texas’ last 14 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

    Guardians vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 16-6 in their last 22 games against the Rangers, which includes a 5-0 record over their last five games against Texas. They’re also 16-5 in their last 21 games against the American League West and are 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the Rangers are winless in their last five games and are 1-5 in their last six games when playing as a favorite.

    Guardians vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +130

