Guardians vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Cleveland pull off upset?

The Guardians vs. Phillies series continues at 6:05 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. With Carlos Carrasco set to oppose Tyler Phillips in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Cleveland Guardians (+126) at 978 Philadelphia Phillies (-148); o/u 9

6:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Citizens Bank Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

Guardians vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fry collects two hits vs. Phillies

David Fry went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a walk on Friday against the Phillies. Fry got the Guardians on the board with an early single and made Cristopher Sánchez uncomfortable early. He’s still nowhere near the player he was in April and May, but Fry has a hit in three out of four games and has a .774 OPS in a very small sample since the All-Star break.

Stott collects three hits, solo home runs

Bryson Stott went 3-for-4 with a solo home run on Friday against the Guardians. Stott has been mired in a prolonged slump with a .540 over his last 20 games entering play Friday. The homer was just his second since May 19th as he hopes to finally break out.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 15 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games played on a Saturday when at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games played on a Saturday when on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 11 games played in July

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Phillies, are 9-3 in their last 12 meetings with an opponent from the National League East and are 7-2 in their last nine road games playing on a Saturday. On the other side, the Phillies are 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven interleague games and are 2-6 in their last eight contests when listed as a favorite.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +126