Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Tanner Bibee facing Cade Povich in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Guardians vs. Orioles series opener? First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Cleveland Guardians (+100) at 910 Baltimore Orioles (-118); o/u 8.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Guardians vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Naylor has three-hit day in win

Josh Naylor went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, and two runs scored on Sunday in a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. Naylor is scalding hot right now. He has multiple hits in six of his last 13 games with four home runs and 13 RBI over that same span. His .835 OPS is higher than that of Fernando Tatis Jr., Pete Alonso, and Corey Seager.

Westburg hits solo home run in loss to Astros

Jordan Westburg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. Just like on Saturday, Westburg homered but the Orioles offense couldn’t do much else. Westburg now has 13 home runs and 45 RBI so far on the season; however, he did also strike out twice on Sunday and his batting average is down to .277 on the season. Westburg swings often so it doesn’t always matter that he swings and misses a lot, but he will have stretches where those whiffs drag the batting average down a bit. Even with that said, he should remain in all fantasy lineups.

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Orioles are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games played on a Monday

Guardians are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the American League

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Orioles’ last seven games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing at home versus Cleveland and is 4-1 in their last five games against a league opponent. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Guardians’ last seven games overall, has cashed in five out of their last seven league games and is 7-2 in their last nine road games when playing on a Monday.

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5