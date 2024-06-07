Guardians vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Logan Allen set to oppose Ryan Weathers in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Guardians vs. Marlins matchup? First pitch from loanDepot Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Cleveland Guardians (-122) at 976 Miami Marlins (+104); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Guardians vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Love Cleveland on Friday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramirez in the midst of another outstanding season

José Ramírez homered and drove in two runs in a loss Thursday to the Royals. J-Ram took Brady Singer deep for his 17th homer of the season. He also drove in a run with an infield single. The 31-year-old has been outstanding in 2024 with 60 RBI, nine stolen bases and an .887 OPS.

Bell’s bat has perked up recently

Josh Bell went 3-for-4 and drove in a run as the Marlins fell to the Rays on Wednesday evening in Miami. Bell plated Vidal Brujan with a run-scoring single off of Shawn Armstrong in the fifth inning, pulling the Marlins to within two runs at 5-3. That would be as close as they would get. The 31-year-old slugger’s bat has perked up since a rough April and is now hitting .255/.324/.391 with six homers and 30 RBI on the season.

Guardians vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games against Miami

Over/Under has gone OVER in 33 of Miami’s last 46 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Miami

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Miami’s last 17 games played on a Friday

Guardians vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 16-5 in their last 21 games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 road contests and are 5-1 in their last six interleague road games. On the other side, the Marlins are just 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven home games and are 5-16 in their last 21 interleague meetings.

Guardians vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -122