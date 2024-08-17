Guardians vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Bibee (CLE) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Cleveland Guardians are 72-50 straight up this year. Cleveland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 61-61 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 70-52 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 65-57 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Cleveland Guardians (-105) at 928 Milwaukee Brewers (-115); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez provided the bulk of his team’s offense in their 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Friday night. In that game, the six-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, the 31-year-old switch hitter is batting .281 with 32 homers, 100 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, and an OPS of .881 across 514 plate appearances. Jose Ramirez is batting .295 with an OPS of .928 during night games this season, making him relevant for DFS purposes on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames drove in 60% of his team’s runs in their 5-3 win over the Guardians on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the former Tampa Bay Ray went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Across 526 plate appearances this season, Adames is hitting .252 with 22 homers, 84 RBIs, and a .784 OPS. Willy Adames is hitting .280 with an OPS of .893 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the Brewers shortstop worth a look in DFS on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Cleveland is 5-8 straight up in their last 13 games overall.

Milwaukee is 36-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Milwaukee is an MLB-best 27-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers are currently on a hot streak. Milwaukee is 8-3 straight up in their last 11 games and 11-7 in their last 18 games. Several other numbers underscore the strong case for the Brewers winning this game. Milwaukee is 39-30 straight up after a win and 37-27 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Brewers are 64-49 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 45-38 straight up in non-division games this year. Milwaukee will also have their ace Freddy Peralta on the hill for this contest. Current active Guardians hitters are batting .200 with an OPS of .539 against Peralta in 25 career at-bats. I like Freddy Peralta’s chances to pitch well and the Brewers’ chances to win the game. I’m taking Milwaukee at home on the money line on Saturday night.

Guardians vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -115