Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Logan Allen set to oppose Kevin Gausman in the pitching mathup, what’s the best bet on Friday night when this series begins at 7:07 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Cleveland Guardians (+116) at 912 Toronto Blue Jays (-136); o/u 8.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Guardians vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors leaning towards Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kwan continues to hit well for Cleveland

Steven Kwan went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a run scored on Wednesday as the Guardians fell to the Reds in Cincinnati. Kwan got things started with a one-out single off of Nick Lodolo in the third inning, then came around to score the game’s tying run as David Fry worked a two-out walk with the bases loaded. The 26-year-old outfielder also looked like he had an RBI single in the fourth inning, but Brayan Rocchio was cut down at the plate. On the season, Kwan is now slashing a ridiculous .380/.445/.534 with four homers, 16 RBI and three stolen bases.

Schneider hits first HR since May 31

Davis Schneider went 2-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday in the Blue Jays’ loss to the Brewers. Schneider took Brewers starter Tobias Myers deep in the opening frame to supply Toronto’s lone run of the contest until he helped spark a furious ninth-inning rally that came up just short. It was the first time he’s gone deep since May 31. He’s given up some leadoff opportunities to rookie Spencer Horwitz over the last few days, but appears likely to continue batting near the top of the Blue Jays’ lineup.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto’s last 11 games against Cleveland

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games at home

Guardians are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played on a Friday

Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 19-7 in their last 26 games overall, are 10-2 in their last 12 league matchups and are 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 3-8 in their last 11 games played on a Friday.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +116