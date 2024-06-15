Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (CLE) vs. Undecided (TOR)

The Cleveland Guardians are 44-23 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 39-28 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 33-36 straight up this year. Toronto is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 32-37 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Cleveland Guardians (+110) at 964 Toronto Blue Jays (-125); o/u 8.5

3:07 PM ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez had a big day as the team’s #2 hitter on Friday night. In his team’s 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, Gimenez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Gimenez is slashing .266/.320/.363 this season with 4 homers, 35 RBIs, 35 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He’s a left-handed hitter. That means he could be worth a look in DFS if Toronto sends out a righthanded starter like Bowden Francis or Jose Berrios on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider drove in his team’s only run of the game during their 3-1 loss to the Guardians on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Schneider went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the 6th inning. That knock was the only thing that prevented Toronto from being shut out. Schneider is hitting .230 with 8 homers, 33 RBIs, 29 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases this season. He sports a season-long OPS of .747. Davis Schneider has reverse splits as a right-handed batter (.785 OPS against righties, .666 OPS against lefties) so he could be in play with Guardians right-hander Carlos Carrasco taking the hill on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against Toronto.

Cleveland is 23-15 straight up as the road team this season.

Toronto is 23-26 straight up in American League games this season.

Toronto is 24-26 straight up in non-division games this season.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Toronto hasn’t named a starting pitcher for this contest at the time of this writing. Blue Jays ace Jose Berrios last pitched against Milwaukee on Monday, so he would be pitching on normal rest if he took the ball on Saturday. Bowden Francis threw 49 pitches over 4 innings against the Athletics on Sunday, so he would have an extra day to rest if he were to pitch on Saturday. Who Toronto ultimately sends to the mound is worth keeping an eye on when handicapping this contest.

Cleveland has the third-best road record in all of baseball at 23-15. The Guardians are one of only 4 teams with a winning percentage of .600 or better on the road this season. That and the Guardians’ deep, diverse, and versatile lineup is why I like them to win this game outright. I’m taking the Guardians on the road on the money line in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +110