Giants vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Logan Webb set to oppose Michael Lorenzen in Friday night’s Giants vs. Rangers pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet when San Francisco faces its former manager tonight in Texas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 San Francisco Giants (-124) at 978 Texas Rangers (+106); o/u 7.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Giants vs. Rangers: Public Bettors leaning with Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos hits fifth homer of season

Heliot Ramos went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and also walked four times on Wednesday, powering the Giants to a 9-3 blowout victory over the Diamondbacks. Ramos served as San Francisco’s primary offensive catalyst on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field, sparking a six-run outburst in the third inning with a colossal 424-foot moonshot off Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery. It was his fifth round-tripper of the season. The 24-year-old outfielder wound up reaching base safely in all six of his plate appearances in this one to raise his triple-slash line to a robust .304/.407/.511 with five homers, 19 RBI and one steal across 26 games. He’s outlasted fellow youngster Luis Matos for an everyday role at the highest level and is looking like a nice find for fantasy managers off the waiver wire.

Seager’s hamstring injury not believed to be serious

Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after Wednesday’s victory over the Tigers that the hamstring injury sustained by Corey Seager isn’t believed to be serious. Bochy noted that his removal from Wednesday’s contest was a precautionary measure and Seager won’t even go for an MRI exam. It’s possible that he’ll get a day off to rest to be on the safe side, but he shouldn’t be looking at any sort of extended absence. Fantasy managers and Rangers’ fans can now breathe a tremendous sigh of relief.

Giants vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 16 of San Francisco’s last 22 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Texas’ last 21 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games against Texas

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Texas’ last 23 games at home

Giants vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Texas. The Giants are just 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 19-47 in their last 66 road matchups and are 3-8 in their last 11 interleague games. On the other side, the Rangers are 4-1 in their last five interleague meetings.

Giants vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +106