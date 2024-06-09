Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Rangers

    The Giants vs. Rangers series draws to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET from Arlington, TX. With Keaton Winn set to oppose Nathan Eovaldi in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for this series finale?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 San Francisco Giants (+134) at 972 Texas Rangers (-158); o/u 8

    1:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

    Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

    Giants vs. Rangers: Public Bettors supporting Texas in finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ramos has another big day for Giants

    Heliot Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, and three RBI to power the Giants to a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Ramos has been on an absolute tear at the plate. He drove in all three runs for the Giants on Saturday, starting with a double in the first inning. He then took Andrew Heaney deep for a two-run homer in the third, his fourth home run in his last six games. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .327/.419/.554 with six homers and 23 RBI across 117 plate appearances.

    Jung progresses to taking batting practice

    Josh Jung (wrist) has progressed to taking batting practice. Jung was cleared to resume swinging a bat back in late May, so it’s a positive sign he’s taking regular batting practice again. The 26-year-old has been brought along slowly in his rehabilitation from early-April surgery on his right wrist. The hope is that he’ll be ready to return at some point in late June or early July. There is no official timetable at this juncture, but he should be getting close to starting a minor league rehab assignment.

    Giants are 27-11 SU in their last 38 games against Texas

    Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Giants are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games on the road

    Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Giants vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Giants’ last six games against the Rangers, is 7-3 in their last 10 road games versus the Rangers and is 5-1 in their last six interleague games. On the other side, the under is 11-3 in the Rangers’ last 14 games overall, is 20-5 in their last 25 home contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 home games when facing the Giants.

    Giants vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

