Giants vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Francisco Giants remain in Washington to face the Nationals at 12:05 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Giants vs. Nationals betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Kyle Harrison (SF) vs. DJ Herz (WAS)

The San Francisco Giants are 58-58 straight up this year. San Francisco is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 55-61 ATS this season.

The Washington Nationals are 52-63 straight up this year. Washington is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 64-51 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 San Francisco Giants (-123) at 958 Washington Nationals (+103); o/u 8.5

12:05 PM ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Nationals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Heliot Ramos had a big day at the plate in his club’s 7-4 win over the Nationals on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Puerto Rico went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Across 330 plate appearances this season, Ramos is batting .289 with 17 homers, 55 RBIs, and an .854 OPS. Heliot Ramos is hitting .432 against left-handed pitching this season, making him an intriguing DFS play against Nationals southpaw starter DJ Herz on Thursday.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals first baseman Juan Yepez showed off his power and speed in his team’s 7-4 loss to the Giants on Wednesday. The 6’0” 235-pound right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Yepez is batting .330 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, and a .903 OPS across 121 plate appearances. The Venezuelan national is hitting .476 with a 1.161 OPS in 21 at-bats against lefties this season. That means Juan Yepez is worth a look in DFS against Giants lefty starter Kyle Harrison on Thursday afternoon.

Giants vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 10-4 straight up in their last 14 games.

San Francisco is 35-27 straight up as a favorite this season.

Washington is 41-54 straight up as an underdog this season.

Washington is 26-30 straight up as the home team this season.

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Prediction

The Giants have been playing quite well since the All-Star break. San Francisco is 10-4 straight up in their last 14 games and 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants’ pitchers have been doing a good job of preventing runs. In the aforementioned 14-game stretch, San Francisco allowed 4 runs or fewer 10 times. The Giants went 10-0 in those games. So the question is, can San Francisco hold Washington to 4 runs or less on Thursday? I think so.

Giants lefty starter Kyle Harrison had a bad game in his last start. He went 3.1 innings and allowed 6 runs on 6 hits and a walk in a 6-4 road loss to the Reds. That outing is likely an outlier as Harrison had allowed 6 runs combined in his previous 4 starts. I like Kyle Harrison’s chances to pitch well and believe the Giants will earn another outright win in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

Giants vs. Nationals MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -123