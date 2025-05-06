Giants vs. Cubs Prediction: Will the Cubs take the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Justin Verlander (SF) vs. Colin Rea (CHC)

The San Francisco Giants are 22-14 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 17-19 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 22-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 20-16 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 San Francisco Giants (+125) at 906 Chicago Cubs (-149); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Giants vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants right fielder Luis Matos drove in his team’s only runs in their 9-2 loss to the Cubs on Monday night. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Matos is batting .200 with 3 homers, 4 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .665 across 50 at-bats. Luis Matos is hitting .333 against right-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option against Cubs righty Colin Rea on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson had a big day at the dish in his team’s 9-2 win over the Giants on Monday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the first overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Swanson is hitting .232 with 7 homers, 20 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .720 this year. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .462 over his past 7 games. That fact makes Dansby Swanson worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

San Francisco is 9-4 straight up after a loss this season.

Chicago is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against San Francisco.

Chicago is 49-55 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Giants in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. San Francisco is 7-6 straight up as an underdog and 10-9 straight up as the road team this season. What’s more, the Giants are 19-11 straight up in non-division games and 11-10 straight up in National League games this season.

Giants starter Justin Verlander is still looking for his first win of the 2025 campaign. I think the future Hall-of-Famer gets his first victory of the season against the Cubs on Tuesday night. The pick is San Francisco +125 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +125