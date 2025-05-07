Giants vs. Cubs Prediction: Can the Giants win the rubber match?

The San Francisco Giants remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Robbie Ray (SF) vs. Ben Brown (CHC)

The San Francisco Giants are 23-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 18-19 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 22-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 20-17 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 San Francisco Giants (+115) at 954 Chicago Cubs (-135); o/u 7.5

2:20 PM ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Giants vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee had a big day at the dish in his team’s 14-5 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 6 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Lee is batting .312 with 4 homers, 23 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .871. Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .319 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker had 25% of his team’s hits in their 14-5 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old from Tampa, FL, went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. Tucker is hitting .290 with 9 homers, 31 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .958 this year. The former Astro is hitting .348 this month. That fact makes Kyle Tucker worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Chicago.

San Francisco is an MLB-best 8-6 straight up as an underdog this season.

Chicago is 73-74 straight up in National League games since the start of last season.

The over is 22-13-2 in Chicago’s games this season.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like San Francisco in this matchup. The Giants will send out lefty starter Robbie Ray for Wednesday’s game. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner has pitched well in the early part of the 2025 season. In 7 starts, the 33-year-old from Brentwood, TN is 4-0 with a 3.05 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 9.6 K/9 and an opponent batting average of .201.

Robbie Ray will also have the platoon advantage over Chicago left-handed hitters like Kyle Tucker, Michael Busch, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Tucker and Crow-Armstrong are two of the Cubs’ best hitters, and they’re only batting .267 and .229, respectively, against southpaws this season. I think Robbie Ray pitches well enough for the Giants to take Wednesday’s game and the three-game series. The pick is San Francisco +115 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +115