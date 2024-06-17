Close Menu
    Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Giants vs. Cubs

    With Jordan Hicks set to oppose Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board in Monday night’s Giants vs. Cubs contest? First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 San Francisco Giants (+108) at 958 Chicago Cubs (-126); o/u 9.5

    8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Giants vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Soler hits three-run homer in Giants’ win

    Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, four RBI and a walk Sunday in leading the Giants to a 13-6 win over the Angels. Soler’s four RBI and three runs scored were both season highs. Even after tonight, he’s still hitting just .224/.309/.383, which isn’t exactly what a team wants from a pure DH. The Giants, though, are very committed to keeping Soler in the everyday lineup.

    Happ doubles in loss to Cards

    Ian Happ went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, run scored, and stolen base on Sunday against the Cardinals. Happ, like the rest of the Cubs, has not been hitting his best of late. He ignited both of their mini rallies in this one, scoring their only run and making Ryan Helsley sweat in the ninth inning. Hopefully this can jump start a hot streak in what’s been a mediocre season.

    Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Chi Cubs

    Cubs are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

    Giants are 8-21 SU in their last 29 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

    Cubs are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games against an opponent in the National League

    Giants vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 10-3 nit he Giants’ last 13 games against the Cubs, is 5-1 in their last six road games versus Chicago and is 12-5 in their last 17 league contests. On the other side, the under is a perfect 6-0 in the Cubs’ last six games against a National League opponent and is 9-2 in their last 11 games played in the month of June.

    Giants vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5

