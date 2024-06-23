Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Cardinals series will come to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, will the Cardinals complete their sweep?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 San Francisco Giants (+102) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (-120); o/u 7

2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Giants vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Conforto collects two hits in loss

Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Saturday in the Giants’ loss to the Cardinals. Conforto was one of the few bright spots for San Francisco on Saturday afternoon in a one-sided affair at Busch Stadium. He extended the Giants’ early lead with a two-run single off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas in the opening frame before tacking on an RBI double a couple innings later. The 31-year-old corner outfielder has been productive this season, when healthy, with eight homers and 25 RBI through 54 games.

Burleson has big day in Cards’ win

Alec Burleson went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI on Saturday, leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 blowout victory over the Giants. Burleson also stole a base in this one, just for good measure. It was arguably a career day for the 25-year-old corner outfielder as he notched his first multi-homer performance in the big leagues by taking former teammate Jordan Hicks deep for a three-run shot in the fourth inning before tacking on a two-run blast off reliever Sean Hjelle a couple frames later. He’ll continue to play regularly against right-handed pitching and is quietly emerging as a potential 25-plus homer threat, which is pretty remarkable considering he looked like nothing more than a bench player last year in his full-season debut.

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 11 games played on a Sunday

Cardinals are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games at home

Giants are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals have won seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 home games versus the Giants and are 4-1 in their last five games against a rival from the National League West. On the other side, the Giants are just 2-6 in their last eight games, are 22-52 in their last 74 road contests and are 2-7 in their last nine league matchups.

Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -120