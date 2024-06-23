Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Cardinals

    The Giants vs. Cardinals series will come to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, will the Cardinals complete their sweep?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 San Francisco Giants (+102) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (-120); o/u 7

    2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Giants vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis in finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Conforto collects two hits in loss

    Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Saturday in the Giants’ loss to the Cardinals. Conforto was one of the few bright spots for San Francisco on Saturday afternoon in a one-sided affair at Busch Stadium. He extended the Giants’ early lead with a two-run single off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas in the opening frame before tacking on an RBI double a couple innings later. The 31-year-old corner outfielder has been productive this season, when healthy, with eight homers and 25 RBI through 54 games.

    Burleson has big day in Cards’ win

    Alec Burleson went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI on Saturday, leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 blowout victory over the Giants. Burleson also stole a base in this one, just for good measure. It was arguably a career day for the 25-year-old corner outfielder as he notched his first multi-homer performance in the big leagues by taking former teammate Jordan Hicks deep for a three-run shot in the fourth inning before tacking on a two-run blast off reliever Sean Hjelle a couple frames later. He’ll continue to play regularly against right-handed pitching and is quietly emerging as a potential 25-plus homer threat, which is pretty remarkable considering he looked like nothing more than a bench player last year in his full-season debut.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 11 games played on a Sunday

    Cardinals are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games at home

    Giants are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road

    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take St. Louis. The Cardinals have won seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 home games versus the Giants and are 4-1 in their last five games against a rival from the National League West. On the other side, the Giants are just 2-6 in their last eight games, are 22-52 in their last 74 road contests and are 2-7 in their last nine league matchups.

    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -120

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com