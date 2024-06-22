Close Menu
    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Cardinals
    Sep 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a grand slam home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    After playing in Birmingham and Rickwood Field on Thursday night, the Giants vs. Cardinals series will continue at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium on Saturday. Will former Cardinal Jordan Hicks lead the Giants to victory today and even the series?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 San Francisco Giants (-106) at 902 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 22, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Giants vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ramos homers for eighth time in 18 games

    Heliot Ramos blasted a three-run homer on Thursday in the Giants’ loss to the Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Ramos put San Francisco on the board with a no-doubter to right field in the third inning off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante for his 10th round-tripper of the season. The 24-year-old post-hype prospect has put together a pretty remarkable breakout campaign so far, batting .307 (46-for-150) with 10 homers, 35 RBI and one steal through 39 games. He’s homered eight times in 18 games since June 1. Unreal.

    Donovan has big night in home town

    Brendan Donovan went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Thursday, powering the Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the Giants at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Donovan served as the Cardinals’ primary offensive catalyst in this one as the Alabama native took Giants starter Keaton Winn deep in the opening frame for his seventh big fly of the season. He also plated a key insurance run with a fifth-inning RBI single against Giants lefty reliever Taylor Rogers. The three-hit effort raises his batting average to a solid .258 mark to go along with 33 runs scored, seven homers, 36 RBI and one steal over 69 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 8 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of San Francisco’s last 18 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games at home

    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take St. Louis. The Giants are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road contests and are 2-6 in their last eight league contests. On the other side, the Cardinals have won 10 out of their last 13 home matchups.

    Giants vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -110

