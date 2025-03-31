Giants vs. Astros MLB Prediction: Will San Francisco continue to own Houston?

​ ​The San Francisco Giants (2-1) are set to face the Houston Astros (2-1) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants (+111) at Houston Astros (-120); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Giants vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers:

San Francisco Giants: Jordan Hicks will make his season debut. Last season, Hicks recorded a 4-7 record with a 4.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 109.2 innings.

Houston Astros: Ronel Blanco is set to start for the Astros. In the previous season, Blanco achieved a 13-6 record with a 2.80 ERA and 166 strikeouts over 167.1 innings.

Team Performance:

San Francisco Giants: The Giants commenced their season with a series win against the Cincinnati Reds, concluding with a 6-3 victory. Offensively, they have demonstrated power, with a slugging percentage of .408, ranking ninth in the league, and are seventh in home runs. However, their batting average stands at .214, placing them 19th.

Houston Astros: The Astros secured a series win over the New York Mets, highlighted by a 2-1 victory where their pitching staff allowed only one hit. Offensively, Houston has struggled, averaging two runs per game with a team batting average of .176. Conversely, their pitching has been exceptional, boasting a team ERA of 1.33, ranking second in the league.

Key Players:

San Francisco Giants:

Heliot Ramos: Contributed two home runs and multiple RBIs in the series against the Reds.​

Matt Chapman: Added a home run in the recent victory over Cincinnati. ​

Houston Astros:

Yordan Alvarez: Delivered a decisive double in the win against the Mets.​

Jeremy Peña: Hit his first home run of the season, breaking the team’s streak without extra-base hits.

Giants vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

For whatever reason, the Giants have tormented the Astros in previous seasons. They’ve won six of the last eight meetings between the two teams dating back to July 31 of 2021. That includes taking two out of the three matchups last year when these two teams met in San Francisco. The Giants had a successful opening series in Cincinnati and I’m willing to take a flier on San Francisco as an underdog at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +110