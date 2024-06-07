Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Dodgers vs. Yankees

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto will oppose Cody Poteet in Friday’s pitching matchup at Yankee Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 916 New York Yankees (+125); o/u 9

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx

    Dodgers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 50% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 39-25 after beating the Pirates 11-7 last night. Miguel Rojas had a nice night at plate going 3-4 and driving in two runs. Los Angeles now heads to the Bronx for a big series with the Yankees.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees moved to 45-19 for the year. Trent Grisham hit a two-run home run in last night’s victory to get the scoring started. The Yankees look for their ninth consecutive victory on Friday night.

    New York is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers. LA has the starting pitching advantage in this game, Yamamoto is going to prove tonight that he was worth the money. New York has been playing great, but without Soto in the lineup they are going to be a different team. Dodgers take game one of this series and end the Yankees winning streak.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -135

