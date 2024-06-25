Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Chicago to face the White Sox at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. White Sox betting prediction.

Can the Dodgers cover the run-line as road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bobby Miller (LAD) vs. Chris Flexen (CIN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 49-31 straight up this year. L.A. is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 41-39 ATS this season.

The Chicago White Sox are 21-59 straight up this year. Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 35-45 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Los Angeles Dodgers (-214) at 972 Chicago White Sox (+177); o/u 9.5

8:10 PM ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Dodgers vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez was the team’s unsung hero in their 3-0 win over the White Sox on Monday night. In that game, the super-utility man from Puerto Rico went 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Hernandez is only hitting .199 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, and a .574 OPS this season. But he’s had success against White Sox projected starter Chris Flexen. In 7 at-bats against Flexen, Enrique Hernandez is hitting .286 with a double, a homer, and an OPS of 1.143. Hernandez could be a nice low-cost DFS option if he gets another start against the Chi Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham was the only player on his team to record multiple hits on Tuesday. In his club’s 3-0 home loss, Pham went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Pham is quietly having a nice year, as he’s slashing .274/.341/.393 with 8 doubles, 4 homers, 14 RBIs, 23 runs scored, and 4 stolen bases in 2024. The Las Vegas native has an OPS of .760 at home compared to .694 on the road this season. The fact that the White Sox will be home on Tuesday makes Pham worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 21-17 ATS as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 39-37 ATS as a favorite this season.

Chicago is 33-45 ATS as an underdog this season.

Chicago is 24-34 ATS after a loss this season.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball, while the White Sox are one of the worst. Los Angeles is second in all of baseball with a run differential of +115 this season, while Chicago has the worst run differential in the sport at -167 in 2024. The White Sox have been particularly bad against the spread or on the run line this season. Chicago is 18-21 ATS as the home team and 29-37 ATS when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, the White Sox are 33-40 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 9-14 ATS in interleague games this season. I’d be very surprised if Chicago was able to keep this game close considering all of the great hitters in L.A.’s lineup, so I’m taking the Dodgers -1.5 on the run line at -142 odds on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -1.5 (-142)