Dodgers vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (LAD) vs. Keider Montero (DET)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 56-39 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 47-48 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 45-50 straight up this year. Detroit is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 45-50 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 972 Detroit Tigers (+110); o/u 9.5

1:10 PM ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was the only member of his team to record multiple hits in their 4-3 win over the Tigers on Friday. In that contest, the former Brave went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. The 2020 NL MVP is having another fantastic year, as he’s slashing .294/.398/.499 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs this season. Freeman has an OPS of 1.089 in day games this year. That means he’s worth a look in DFS for Saturday’s matinee matchup with the Tigers in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers center fielder Riley Greene drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. The former #5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. For the season, Greene has posted a slash line of .266/.359/.497 with 17 homers and 50 RBIs. He’s batting .261 with an OPS of .810 at home this season, making Greene worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Dodgers vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Detroit.

Los Angeles is 31-24 straight up after a win this season.

Detroit is 22-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Detroit is 15-17 straight up in interleague games this season.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are the better team, and they proved that by winning Game 1 of this series on Friday night. But several numbers really demonstrate how good Los Angeles has been this year. The Dodgers are an MLB-best 14-7 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, L.A. is 27-20 straight up as the road team and 47-30 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

And finally, the Dodgers are 53-33 straight up as a favorite and 53-36 when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. I like Los Angeles to make it 2 wins in a row over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Dodgers vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -135