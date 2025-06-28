Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction: Will Kansas City win at home?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Royals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. Seth Lugo (KC)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 52-31 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 39-44 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 38-44 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 41-41 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Los Angeles Dodgers (-170) at 972 Kansas City Royals (+140); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Dodgers vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-4 win over the Royals on Friday night. In that game, the 3-time league MVP went 2 for 3 with a homer, a triple, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Ohtani is hitting .295 with 29 homers, 54 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of 1.045 across 319 at-bats. Shohei Ohtani is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.484 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals first baseman/catcher Salvador Perez got on base 4 times in his team’s 5-4 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, an RBI, and 2 walks. Perez is hitting .237 with 9 homers, 42 RBIs, and an OPS of .671 across 300 at-bats this year. The 9-time All-Star is batting .273 with an OPS of .889 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Salvador Perez worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The over is 47-34-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The over is 14-5 in Los Angeles’ interleague games this season.

Kansas City is 64-61 straight up as the home team since the start of last season.

Kansas City is 115-114 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Prediction

I like the Royals in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Seth Lugo. In 14 starts this season, the 35-year-old right hander is 4-5 with a 2.93 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.4 K/9, and a .215 opponent batting average. Lugo has tossed 8 quality starts in 2025, with 5 of those coming in his last 8 outings. Going against the Dodgers is a tough ask, but I think the 2024 All-Star pitches well enough for the Royals to earn an outright win. The pick is Kansas City +140 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +140