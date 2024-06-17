Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Rockies

    James Paxon will oppose Cal Quantrill in Monday’s pitching matchup at Coors Field. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 12 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Denver?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) at 960 Colorado Rockies (+145); o/u 12

    8:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver

    Dodgers vs. Rockies Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 88% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 44-29 after beating the Royals 3-0 yesterday. Shohei Ohtani had a big game, hitting two solo home runs in the victory. Despite the victory, the Dodgers suffered a major blow as Mookie Betts left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit in the left wrist area. Betts was placed on the injured list on Monday with a hand fracture.

    Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

    The Rockies dropped to 25-46 for the year after yesterday’s loss. Jacob Stallings had a nice game despite the loss going 2-4 and scoring both of Colorado’s runs. The Rockies look to get back in the win column against LA on Monday.

    Colorado is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rockies.

    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers on the run line. I know LA will be without Betts, but they still be okay without him against a Rockies team that sits at 25-46 for the season. LA still has plenty of firepower to take it to the Rockies, if Paxon can deliver a decent start. The Rockies have caught some steam, but I disagree, I think it is all Dodgers tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 -110

