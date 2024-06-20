Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Rockies

    The Dodgers vs. Rockies series comes to a close on Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET from Coors Field in Denver, CO. Will the two teams combine for enough runs to cash the over?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Los Angeles Dodgers (-220) at 904 Colorado Rockies (+184); o/u 12

    3:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    Dodgers vs. Rockies: Bettors Love L.A. in series finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ohtani hits bases-clearing double

    Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI against the Rockies on Wednesday. Ohtani stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the second inning and cleared the bases with a double to tie the game. He later knocked a base hit for his second hit of the game. The 29-year-old star is slashing .317/.388/.608 with 20 homers, 58 runs scored, 52 RBI, and 16 steals across 332 plate appearances.

    Toglia hits home run, triples in win

    Michael Toglia went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, and three RBI in a 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Toglia got the scoring started for the Rockies in the first inning with a three-run blast off Bobby Miller. He then led off the fourth with a triple before scoring on a groundout. The 25-year-old first baseman is slashing .191/.238/.436 with six homers and 20 RBI across 101 plate appearances.

    Dodgers are 33-10 SU in their last 43 games played on a Thursday

    Rockies are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games against LA Dodgers

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Colorado’s last 12 games played on a Thursday when at home

    Dodgers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road

    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last five games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Rockies at Coors Field. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Rockies’ last eight games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home contests and is 4-1 in their last five league home games.

    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 12

