Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will L.A. remain undefeated?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Jesus Lazardo (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-0 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 6-2 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-1 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 5-1 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (+115); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday night. The Pontiac, MI native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Edman is hitting .290 with 4 homers, 7 RBIs, a stolen base, and an OPS of .980 this year. The 29-year-old switch hitter is 2 for 5 with a double, a triple, and an RBI against Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo in his career. That means Edman could have some DFS value on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto got on base 4 times in his team’s 3-1 win over the Rockies on Thursday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Del City, OK native went 3 for 3 with a walk, a run scored, and 2 stolen bases. For the season, Realmuto is hitting .250 with 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .686. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter batted .333 with an OPS of 1.006 when hitting seventh in the batting order last season. If Realmuto hits there again on Friday, he could be a nice DFS option.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

The over is 105-74-7 in Los Angeles’ games since the start of last season.

Philadelphia is 58-27 straight up as the home team since the start of last season.

Philadelphia is 56-44 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies beat the Rockies 3-1 on Thursday afternoon, while the Dodgers had the day off. That might work in Philadelphia’s favor. Since the start of last season, the Phillies are 3-1 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage and 87-60 straight up when playing on no rest.

Two other numbers point toward Philly winning this game. The Phillies are 75-51 straight up in National League games and 69-44 straight up in non-division games since the start of last season. It also helps that Philadelphia is 5-1 straight up against Los Angeles in the last 6 matchups between these two teams at Citizens Bank Park. The Dodgers have to lose at some point eventually, and I think it happens on Friday. The pick is Philadelphia +115 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +115