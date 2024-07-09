Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bobby Miller (LAD) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 55-36 straight up this year. L.A. is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 45-46 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 58-32 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 48-42 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Los Angeles Dodgers (+120) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-141); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had a team-high 2 hits in his team’s 9-2 loss to the Brewers on Sunday. In that contest, the 35-year-old from Venezuela went 2 for 2 with 2 doubles, a run scored, and a walk. Rojas is having a solid season as he’s slashing .291/.337/.442 in 179 plate appearances. Rojas is hitting .341 with an OPS of .834 on the road this season, making him an appealing option in DFS on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies left fielder Whit Merrifield was the only player on his team to record multiple hits in their 6-0 loss to the Braves on Sunday. In that contest, the veteran from Florence, South Carolina went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a stolen base. Merrifield is only hitting .197 this year, but he’s picking it up of late. In the last 7 days, Whit Merrifield is batting .286 with 4 hits and 4 stolen bases across 14 at-bats. If Merrifield draws another start, he might be a nice cheaper option in DFS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

Los Angeles is 23-12 straight up after a loss this season.

The under is 45-40-5 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The over is 47-43-1 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have the fourth-best road record in the league at 27-17 this year. Los Angeles is also 22-14 straight up since May 27th. As a team, Los Angeles ranks third in MLB in home runs, third in RBIs, second in total bases, sixth in hits, first in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and second in OPS this season. The Dodgers are facing Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on Tuesday, but he hasn’t gone more than 7 innings in a game this season, and I’m not sure anyone can hold this potent Dodgers lineup completely in check over 9 innings. It’s not often you get to bet on the Dodgers as an underdog, so that’s what I’m going to do here. I’m taking L.A. on the money on the road in Philly on Tuesday night.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +120