Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction: Can San Diego win 6 straight?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Nick Pivetta (SD)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 73-57 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 55-75 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 74-56 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 75-55 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at 910 San Diego Padres (-110); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 24, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas recorded half of his team’s hits in their 5-1 loss to the Padres on Saturday night. In that game, the 36-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a single. For the season, Rojas is hitting .257 with 6 homers, 18 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .714 across 202 at-bats. Miguel Rojas is batting .467 with an OPS of 1.062 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in 40% of his club’s runs in their 5-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 4-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Bogaerts is hitting .264 with 10 homers, 48 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of .724 in 459 at-bats this year. The 5-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .600 with an OPS of 1.736 in 10 career at-bats against Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That fact makes Xander Bogaerts worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 32-24 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 24-11 straight up in division games this season.

The under is 72-54-4 in San Diego’s games this season.

The under is 51-39-4 in San Diego’s National League games this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In 24 starts spanning 133.2 innings this year, Yamamoto is 10-8 with a 2.90 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, a 3.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.2 K/9, and a .201 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Dodgers are 13-11 straight up in Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s starts this season. I think the 2025 All-Star tosses his 14th quality start of the season on Sunday afternoon as the Dodgers earn an outright win. The pick is Los Angeles -110 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -110