Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s Game 2 of a 2-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Dylan Cease (SD)

The L.A. Dodgers are 63-45 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 53-55 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 58-51 straight up this year. San Diego is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 57-52 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-101) at 958 San Diego Padres (-118); o/u 7.5

8:40 PM ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Cavan Biggio reached base twice in his team’s 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Padres on Tuesday. While filling in for Freddie Freeman, Biggio hit 7th in the batting order and went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, the former Blue Jay is batting .205 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .642 across 203 plate appearances. Despite the tepid season-long numbers, the son of former Astros great Craig Biggio is hitting .278 with an OPS of .816 over the past 15 days. That means Cavan Biggio could have some DFS value if he draws another start on Wednesday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado had a huge day at the plate in his club’s 6-5 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night. In that contest, the former Oriole went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Through 420 plate appearances this season, the Miami native is batting .265 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs, and an OPS of .749. In 40 career at-bats against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado is hitting .325 with 4 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .991. That fact could make Machado worth the hefty price tag in DFS on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against San Diego.

San Diego is 33-24 straight up after a win this season.

San Diego is 56-48 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres will send right-handed starter Dylan Cease to the hill on Wednesday night. He is pitching extremely well. Cease’s last outing was a no-hitter in which he went 9 innings, struck out 9 batters, and walked 3 while finishing the outing in 114 pitches. Cease’s previous two outings were almost as impressive.

On July 13th, Cease completed 6 innings against the Braves and allowed no runs on 1 hit and 3 walks while striking out 11. On July 20th, Cease went 7 innings against the Guardians, permitting 0 runs on 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 10 batters. All three of the aforementioned outings were Padres wins. Few pitchers are performing better than San Diego’s Dylan Cease right now, so I’m taking San Diego on the money line at home in this one.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -118