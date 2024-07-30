Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers head to San Diego to face the Padres at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a 2-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Matt Waldron (SD)

The L.A. Dodgers are 63-44 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 53-54 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 57-51 straight up this year. San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 56-52 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-146) at 908 San Diego Padres (+122); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux reached base 4 times in his team’s 6-2 win over the Astros on Sunday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter from Kenosha, WI went 1 for 2 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and 3 walks. For the season, Lux is batting .238 with 6 homers, 32 RBIs, and an OPS of .653 across 310 plate appearances. The 26-year-old has been on fire for the past two weeks. In the past 15 days, Gavin Lux is batting .419 with an OPS of 1.352. His current hot streak means he’s worth a look in most DFS formats.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim had a nice day at the dish in his team’s 8-6 loss to the Orioles on Sunday. In that game, the Seoul, South Korea native went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored, and a walk. In 416 plate appearances this year, Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .232 with 10 homers, 44 RBIs, and an OPS of .703. Kim is hitting .348 with an OPS of .858 over the past 7 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 60-40 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Los Angeles is 59-36 straight up as a favorite this season.

San Diego is 24-26 straight up after a loss this season.

San Diego is 15-17 straight up in division games this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Prediction

The Dodgers possess the second-best straight-up record in the National League at 63-44 in 2024. And several stats make the case for them winning this game. L.A. is 25-16 straight up as a road favorite and 21-16 straight up in division games this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 35-27 straight up after a win and 45-33 straight up in National League games this year.

It helps that Los Angeles will throw their ace, Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday. He’s got a WHIP of 0.96 and a K/9 of 11.6 this year. Glasnow is one of the biggest reasons why I like the Dodgers in this contest. I’m taking L.A. on the money line on the road against San Diego on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -146