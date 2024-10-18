Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 Prediction: Bet this under-the-radar Prop Play

The Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 NLCS matchup will take place at 5:08 p.m. ET from Citi Field on Friday evening. Here’s one under-the-radar prop play that caught my attention ahead of first pitch tonight in Queens, NY.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at New York Mets (+115); o/u 7.5

5:08 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5: Pubic Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vientos hits solo home run in loss

Mark Vientos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Dodgers on Thursday. Vientos’ home run was his fourth of the playoffs. He hit a solo shot off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning. Vientos now has 12 RBI in the postseason. The Mets have fallen behind 3-1 in the series, but Vientos has done all he can to help the team. He’s hitting .370 with a 1.070 OPS in October.

Betts breaks out in Game 4

Mookie Betts went 4-for-6 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and four RBI against the Mets on Thursday. Betts staked the Dodgers to a 5-2 lead with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Then he hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was Betts’ third home run of the playoffs. After a slow start, he’s suddenly hitting .278 with a .964 OPS in the postseason.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games when playing NY Mets

LA Dodgers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 5 games when playing LA Dodgers

The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Mets’ last 8 games

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Jack Flaherty starts tonight for the Dodgers and he’s had issues with Mets’ DH Jesse Winker. The two players squared off plenty when both were in the National League Central and Winker has had Flaherty’s number. In 27 career plate appearances versus Flaherty, Winker has nine hits, including three doubles and two homers.

One of those nine hits came in Game 1 of this series. Flaherty cut through the Mets’ lineup like a hot knife through butter, but he also allowed a single to Winker to lead off the top of the fifth. At Fanduel Sportsbook, you can get Winker to record a hit at -130, which is a reasonable price for a hit prop.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Jesse Winker to record a hit (-130)