Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Los Angeles earn a series split?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a two-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (LAD) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 16-8 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 12-12 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 15-10 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 14-11 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-108) at 958 Chicago Cubs (-108); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith reached base 3 times in his team’s 11-10 extra-innings loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. The right-handed hitter from Louisville, KY, went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, the Dodgers’ backstop is hitting .350 with 3 homers, 15 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of 1.020. Will Smith is hitting .391 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong stayed hot at the plate in his team’s 11-10 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. The Sherman Oaks, CA, native is hitting .276 with 4 homers, 13 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .834 this season. Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .393 over his past 7 games, making him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 48-28 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 86-59 straight up in National League games since the beginning of last season.

Chicago is 66-69 straight up in National League games since the start of last season.

Chicago is 45-52 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this game. L.A. scored 10 runs on Tuesday night with their two best hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts) combining to go 0 for 8. I think Ohtani and Betts play better on Wednesday, and the Dodgers earn an outright win in Chicago to secure a series split. The pick is Los Angeles -108 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -108