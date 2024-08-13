Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Brewers

    The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Brewers betting prediction.  

    Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

    Projected starting pitchers: Gavin Stone (LAD) vs. Colin Rea (MIL) 

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are 70-49 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 58-61 ATS this season.

    The Milwaukee Brewers are 67-51 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 62-56 ATS this season.

    Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    905 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) at 906 Milwaukee Brewers (+110); o/u 8.5

    8:10 PM ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    TV: TBS

    Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

    Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 5-2 win over the Brewers on Monday night. In Betts’ first game back from the injured list, he went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base. Across 335 plate appearances this season, Betts is hitting .307 with 11 homers, 43 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .904 OPS. Mookie Betts is hitting .328 with an OPS of .892 in road games this season, making him worth a look in DFS on Tuesday. 

    Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

    Brewers catcher William Contreras provided all of his team’s offense in their 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. In that game, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Contreras is batting .286 with 14 homers, 68 RBIs, and an OPS of .816 across 510 plate appearances. William Contreras is hitting .360 with an OPS of 1.149 over the past 7 days. That fact makes the Brewers’ backstop worth considering in most DFS formats.

    Los Angeles is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

    Los Angeles is 40-29 straight up after a win this season.

    Milwaukee is 7-9 straight up as a home underdog this season.

    The over is 64-47-7 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

    Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

    With the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Brewers on Monday, Los Angeles moved into a three-way tie for the best straight-up record in baseball this season at 70-49. Several other stats point to the Dodgers winning their second game in a row over the Brewers on Tuesday.

    Los Angeles is 28-18 straight up as a road favorite and 49-31 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are an MLB-best 59-38 when playing on no rest this year. And finally, L.A. is 66-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. That’s the best mark in the big leagues in 2024. For those reasons, among others, I’m taking the Dodgers on the money on the road in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

    Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -130

