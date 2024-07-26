Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers head to Houston to face the Astros at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Astros win the game outright as money line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Gavin Stone (LAD) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 62-42 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 51-53 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 53-49 straight up this year. Houston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 55-47 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Los Angeles Dodgers (+102) at 928 Houston Astros (-119); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez had a team-high 3 hits in his team’s 6-4 win over the Giants on Thursday. In that contest, Hernandez batted 7th in the order and went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Enrique Hernandez is hitting .204 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, and a .588 OPS across 235 plate appearances. The 5’11” right-handed hitter is batting .236 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option in Houston on Friday night.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had a team-high 3 hits in his club’s 8-1 win over the A’s on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2017 AL MVP went 3 for 5 with a double, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Altuve is having another stellar season as he’s hitting .307 with 14 homers, 46 RBIs, and an OPS of .809 in 2024. The 5’6” Venezuelan national is batting .337 with an OPS of .806 over the past 30 days. That fact makes Jose Altuve worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Houston.

Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The under is 57-41-4 in Houston’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Several numbers point towards the Dodgers winning this game on Friday night. Los Angeles is an MLB-best 17-9 straight up in interleague games this season. The Dodgers are also 2-1 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage this year. Furthermore, L.A. is 35-26 straight up after a win and an MLB-best 52-33 straight up when playing on no rest in 2024. The Dodgers have opened the second half by winning 6 of their first 7 games, and I like them to stay hot here. I’m taking L.A. on the money line on the road in Houston on Friday night.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +102