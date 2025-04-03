Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Prediction: Can NY snap losing skid?

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on DBACKS.TV. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Merrill Kelly (ARI) vs. Carlos Carrasco (NYY)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 4-2 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 4-2 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 3-2 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 3-2 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Arizona Diamondbacks (-105) at 960 New York Yankees (-115); o/u 9.5

7:05 PM ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, a walk, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Gurriel is batting .217 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of .772 this season. The Cuban national hit .300 in road games last season, making Gurriel worth a look in most DFS formats for Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe supplied all of the team’s offense in their 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the New York native went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Volpe is hitting .200 with 4 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.073 this season. The 23-year-old hit .417 with an OPS of 1.000 against Arizona last season. That fact makes Anthony Volpe worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games against New York.

The over is an MLB-high 95-65-8 in Arizona’s games since the start of last season.

New York is 79-50 straight up in non-division games since the start of last season.

New York is 43-31 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Several numbers point toward New York winning this game outright. Since the start of last season, the Yankees are 51-42 straight up as the home team and 85-60 straight up when playing on no rest. What’s more, since the start of the 2024 campaign, New York is 94-73 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 88-65 straight up as a favorite.

The Yankees opened the season with 3 straight wins over the Brewers and have now lost two straight games to the Diamondbacks. I think the Bronx Bombers get back on track here. The pick is New York -115 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -115