    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres

    National League West rivals clash in Thursday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Padres matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET. With the Padres listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best value when it comes to betting tonight’s game?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Arizona Diamondbacks (+108) at 910 San Diego Padres (-126); o/u 8.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Smith sizzling at the plate

    Pavin Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Giants. Smith has been running hot over the last few weeks as he’s homered in back-to-back games and is batting a sizzling .355 (11-for-31) with two homers and seven RBI over his last 15 contests. There isn’t a ton of appeal here for fantasy managers outside of NL-only formats, but he’s a name to keep on radar screens in the even that he can keep the momentum going.

    Machado considered day-to-day with hip injury

    Padres’ manager Mike Shildt told reporters after Wednesday’s loss to the Angels that Manny Machado (hip) is considered day-to-day. The superstar third baseman suffered a mild right hip flexor strain while hustling down the first base line to beat out a double play in the fourth inning. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to require any further examination or imaging and there’s optimism that he could return to the Padres’ lineup as early as Thursday.

    Diamondbacks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Padres are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Diamondbacks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against San Diego

    Padres are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league games and is 6-2 in their last eight divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Padres’ last five games against the Diamondbacks and is 6-2 in their last eight meetings with Arizona at Petco Park.

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

