Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Prediction: Can Milwaukee rebound?

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s Game 4 of a four-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nabil Crismatt (ARI) vs. Jose Quintana (MIL)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 65-69 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 62-72 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 83-51 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 75-59 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Arizona Diamondbacks (+142) at 902 Milwaukee Brewers (-171); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Thursday, August 28, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo logged multiple hits in his team’s 3-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2023 All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Perdomo is hitting .293 with 15 homers, 87 RBIs, 23 steals, and an OPS of .851 across 488 at-bats. Geraldo Perdomo is batting .345 with an OPS of 1.081 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras drove in half of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Contreras is hitting .260 with 16 homers, 66 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .767 across 484 at-bats this year. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.007 over his last 30 games. That fact makes William Contreras worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 31-37 straight up as the road team this season.

Arizona is 17-21 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Milwaukee is 45-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Milwaukee is 34-15 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Brewers are 29-21 straight up after a loss and 49-23 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 60-35 straight up in National League games and 59-35 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 71-42 straight up when playing on no rest and 77-47 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Milwaukee -171 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -171