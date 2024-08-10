Cubs vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs remain in Chicago to face the White Sox at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Cubs vs. White Sox betting prediction.

Can the Cubs cover the run-line as road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Justin Steele (CHC) vs. Chris Flexen (CHW)

The Chicago Cubs are 58-60 straight up this year. The Cubs are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 56-62 ATS this season.

The Chicago White Sox are 28-90 straight up this year. The White Sox are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 51-67 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Chicago Cubs (-250) at 978 Chicago White Sox (+200); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Cubs vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Cody Bellinger reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-6 win over the White Sox on Friday night. In that contest, Bellinger hit cleanup and went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season, Bellinger is batting .279 with 12 homers, 45 RBIs, and a .769 OPS across 382 plate appearances. The Scottsdale, Arizona native is hitting .343 with an OPS of .894 over the past 30 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 7-6 loss to the Cubs on Friday night. In that contest, the former Royal went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 359 plate appearances this season, Benintendi is hitting .214 with 13 homers, 40 RBIs, and a .638 OPS. The left-handed hitter from Cincinnati is batting .302 with a .961 OPS over the past 15 days. That means Andrew Benintendi could have some DFS value if he draws another start on Saturday.

Cubs vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

The Cubs are an MLB-worst 21-36 ATS after a win this season.

The Cubs are 46-53 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

The under is 60-53-5 in White Sox games this season.

The under is 61-52-5 in Cubs’ games this season.

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Prediction

The Cubs will start lefty Justin Steele in this game. His season-long numbers are pretty good as he’s 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. The Cubs simply don’t play well when he takes the ball. In Steele’s 18 starts this season, the Cubs are 6-12 straight up in Justin Steele’s outings and they’ve failed to score more than 3 runs in 9 of his 18 starts.

While it’s true that the White Sox only have 1 win since the All-Star break (and 19 losses) things might be looking up for the South Siders. The White Sox just fired their manager Pedro Grifol, which could energize the team. Of the South Siders’ 19 losses since the All-Star break, 6 of them have come by a single run. That makes the White Sox +1.5 on the run line an appealing bet, considering the favorable odds of +130. In a contrarian play, I’m taking the White Sox +1.5 on the run line at +130 odds on Saturday night.

Cubs vs. White Sox MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO WHITE SOX +1.5 (+130)