Cubs vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Javier Assad will oppose Cole Ragans in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet today from KC?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Chicago Cubs (+155) at 930 Kansas City Royals (-170); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 29, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Cubs vs. Royals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

The Cubs improved to 50-56 for the year after last night’s victory. Chicago scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead. Patrick Wisdom provided the spark off the bench as he launched a pinch-hit grand slam. Chicago looks for the series win on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

Kansas City dropped to 57-48 on the season after yesterday’s loss. Hunter Renfroe had a big game despite the loss, going 3-4 with a home run. The Royals look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Royals are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Royals on the run line. Ragans has been excellent for Kansas City this season, and I don’t think the Cubs will be able to produce much offensively. The Royals have been swinging the bat well as a team thus far in the second half and they find a way to win this game by 2+ runs on Sunday.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Royals -1.5 +115