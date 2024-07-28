Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Royals

    Javier Assad will oppose Cole Ragans in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet today from KC?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 Chicago Cubs (+155) at 930 Kansas City Royals (-170); o/u 9

    2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 29, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

    Cubs vs. Royals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    The Cubs improved to 50-56 for the year after last night’s victory. Chicago scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead. Patrick Wisdom provided the spark off the bench as he launched a pinch-hit grand slam. Chicago looks for the series win on Sunday.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    Kansas City dropped to 57-48 on the season after yesterday’s loss. Hunter Renfroe had a big game despite the loss, going 3-4 with a home run. The Royals look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

    Kansas City is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Royals are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Royals.

    Cubs vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Royals on the run line. Ragans has been excellent for Kansas City this season, and I don’t think the Cubs will be able to produce much offensively. The Royals have been swinging the bat well as a team thus far in the second half and they find a way to win this game by 2+ runs on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Royals -1.5 +115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com