Cubs vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets win as home favorites?

The Chicago Cubs head to New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon (CHC) vs. Clay Holmes (NYM)

The Chicago Cubs are 22-16 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 20-18 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 24-14 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 21-17 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Chicago Cubs (+132) at 956 New York Mets (-158); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Cubs vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had half of his team’s hits in their 3-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and a run scored. For the season, Hoerner is batting .281 with 15 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .670. Nico Hoerner is hitting .329 in night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Friday night’s contest.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto had a huge day at the plate in his team’s 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the five-time Silver Slugger Award-winner went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Soto is hitting .261 with 7 homers, 17 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .863 in 138 at-bats this year. Juan Soto is batting .346 in his last 7 games, making him an appealing, albeit pricey, DFS option on Friday.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Chicago is 11-4 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The under is 23-14-1 in New York’s games this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs as money line underdogs in this matchup. A few numbers will make the case for Chicago opening their three-game set in Queens with a victory. The Cubs are 12-7 straight up as the road team and 6-5 straight up as a road underdog this season. What’s more, Chicago is 5-1 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 20-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Cubs are 17-15 straight up in National League games and 18-14 straight up in non-division games in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Cubs in this one. The pick is Chicago +132 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +132