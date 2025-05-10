Cubs vs. Mets Prediction: Can New York win 3 straight games?

The Chicago Cubs remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brad Keller (CHC) vs. Tylor Megill (NYM)

The Chicago Cubs are 22-17 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 20-19 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 25-14 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 22-17 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (+130) at 906 New York Mets (-155); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch drove in half of his team’s runs in their 7-2 loss to the Mets on Friday night. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Busch is batting .258 with 7 homers, 23 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .860 across 124 at-bats. Michael Busch is hitting .292 with a .943 OPS in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS play at Citi Field on Saturday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-2 win over the Cubs on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the switch-hitter from Caguas, Puerto Rico, went 3 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Lindor is batting .297 with 8 homers, 25 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .861 this year. The 31-year-old is hitting .412 with a 1.212 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Francisco Lindor worthy of DFS consideration for Saturday’s home date with the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 11-5 straight up after a loss this season.

Chicago is 12-8 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 23-15-1 in New York’s games this season.

The over is 23-14-2 in Chicago’s games this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. Chicago is 16-14 straight up when playing on no rest and 20-17 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Cubs are 18-15 straight up in non-division games and 17-16 straight up in National League games this year. For all of the reasons listed above, I’m taking Chicago to win the game outright on Saturday. The pick is the Cubs +130 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +130