Cubs vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Javier Assad will oppose Matthew Boyd in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Progressive Field. With the Guardians listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Cleveland?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Chicago Cubs (+125) at 928 Cleveland Guardians (-135); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland

Cubs vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

The Cubs dropped to 59-61 for the year after Monday’s loss. Ian Happ had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-2 at the plate with a home run. Chicago looks to get back in the win column.

Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

The Guardians improved to 70-49 on the season after Monday’s 9-8 victory. Jhonkensky Noel had a big game going 2-4 with a pair of home runs. Cleveland looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Guardians are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.

Cubs vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Guardians. Veteran pitcher, Matthew Boyd is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night after missing the entire season thus far recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Boyd has pitched very well in Triple-A in his rehab starts with a 0.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in just over 21 innings pitched. I expect Boyd to fit right in the Guardians’ rotation. Cleveland stays hot at the plate and wins once again on Tuesday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Guardians -135