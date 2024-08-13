Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Guardians

    Javier Assad will oppose Matthew Boyd in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Progressive Field. With the Guardians listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Cleveland?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 Chicago Cubs (+125) at 928 Cleveland Guardians (-135); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland

    Cubs vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    The Cubs dropped to 59-61 for the year after Monday’s loss. Ian Happ had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-2 at the plate with a home run. Chicago looks to get back in the win column.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

    The Guardians improved to 70-49 on the season after Monday’s 9-8 victory. Jhonkensky Noel had a big game going 2-4 with a pair of home runs. Cleveland looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday.

    Cleveland is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Guardians are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.  

    Cubs vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Guardians. Veteran pitcher, Matthew Boyd is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night after missing the entire season thus far recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Boyd has pitched very well in Triple-A in his rehab starts with a 0.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in just over 21 innings pitched. I expect Boyd to fit right in the Guardians’ rotation. Cleveland stays hot at the plate and wins once again on Tuesday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Guardians -135

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com