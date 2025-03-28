Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can the Cubs win outright?

The Chicago Cubs remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on DBACKS.TV. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon (CHC) vs. Merrill Kelly (ARI)

The Chicago Cubs are 1-2 straight up this year. Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 1-2 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 0-1 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 0-1 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Chicago Cubs (+110) at 968 Arizona Diamondbacks (-130); o/u 8.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: DBACKS.TV

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya drove in half of his team’s runs in their 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. In that game, the 26-year-old from Herrera, Panama, went 2 for 5 with 2 doubles and 5 RBIs. In 8 at-bats this year, Amaya is hitting .375 with 6 RBIs and an OPS of 1.125. Miguel Amaya has a career batting average of .316 against current Diamondbacks pitchers, so you may want to use him in DFS on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 10-6 loss to the Cubs on Friday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the batting order, the 25-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 3 with a single, a sacrifice fly, and 2 RBIs. Perdomo is hitting .333 with 2 RBIs this season. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit .298 during night games last season. That fact makes Geraldo Perdomo worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games against Arizona.

Chicago is 80-74 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

The over is 93-63-7 in Arizona’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 43-34-5 in Chicago’s road games since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Cubs will start 33-year-old Jameson Taillon in this game. The former Pirate and Yankee went 12-8 with an ERA of 3.27, a WHIP of 1.13 last season. He had 125 strikeouts in 165.1 innings that spanned 28 starts. Current Arizona hitters are only batting .205 with an OPS of .603 in 83 career at-bats against Jameson Taillon, and I think the Diamondbacks will struggle to score runs on Friday. In a contrarian play, I like the Cubs to win this game outright as money line underdogs. The pick is Chicago +110 over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +110