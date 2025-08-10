Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can Chicago win the rubber match?

The Chicago Cubs remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The Chicago Cubs are 67-49 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 55-61 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 59-59 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 60-58 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (-125) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (+104); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch had a big day at the dish in his team’s 9-1 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Busch is hitting .266 with 22 homers, 64 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .856 across 368 at-bats. Michael Busch is batting .287 with an OPS of .933 against right-handed pitching this season, making him a good DFS option against Cardinals righty Sonny Gray on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar scored his club’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the El Segundo, CA native went 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Nootbaar is hitting .229 with 12 homers, 40 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, and an OPS of .706 in 354 at-bats this year. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .268 with an OPS of .824 in home games this season. That fact makes Lars Nootbaar worth a look in DFS for Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against St. Louis.

Chicago is 19-14 straight up in division games this season.

St. Louis is 15-17 straight up in division games this season.

St. Louis is 40-42 straight up in National League games this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. Chicago is 43-34 straight up in National League games and 31-27 straight up in road games this year. Furthermore, the Cubs are 52-29 straight up as a favorite and 18-12 straight up as a road favorite in 2025. And finally, Chicago is 54-41 straight up when playing on no rest and 63-47 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Chicago -125 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -125