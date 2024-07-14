Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Chicago Cubs remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon (CHC) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

The Chicago Cubs are 46-51 straight up this year. Chicago is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 47-50 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 50-45 straight up this year. St. Louis is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 47-48 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (+110) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-135); o/u 8.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN+

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner recorded multiple hits in his club’s 5-4 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. In that contest, the Chicago leadoff man went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Hoerner is batting .257 with 16 doubles, 4 homers, 29 RBIs, 14 steals and a .685 OPS this season. He’s hitting .407 in 27 career at-bats against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. That fact means Nico Hoerner could have DFS value on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn did damage out of the leadoff spot against the Cubs on Saturday. In Game 2 of his club’s twin bill with the Cubs, Winn went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Winn is having a fine rookie season with St. Louis as he’s slashing .288/.336/.411 with 18 doubles, 3 triples, 5 homers, 33 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases in 2024. It’s worth noting that Masyn Winn has reverse splits this year, meaning he’s hitting .307 against righties and just .241 against lefties on the campaign. That makes him relevant for DFS purposes against Cubs righty Jameson Taillon on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games.

Chicago is 28-22 straight up after a loss this season.

The under is 51-42-4 in Chicago’s games this season.

St. Louis is 23-26 straight up after a win this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon is in the midst of a career year at age 32. The former Pirate and Yankee is 6-4 this season with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 4.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.4 K/9, and 9 quality starts. In Taillon’s last 6 turns through the rotation, he’s gone 4-2 while tossing a quality start in each outing. The encouraging thing for Taillon is that he held the Cardinals, Mets, Phillies, and Orioles all to 2 runs or fewer during that stretch.

He’s already faced St. Louis twice this season, and he’s 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA over those two outings spanning 11.2 innings. Since the calendar flipped to June, Jameson Taillon has posted an ERA of 3.13. I like his chances to hold the Cardinals to 3 runs or fewer and earn a win against the Redbirds on Sunday. I’m taking the Cubs on the money line on the road in this one.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +110