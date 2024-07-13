Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Cubs vs. Cardinals

    Hayden Wesneski will oppose Lance Lynn in game one of Saturday’s double header at Busch Stadium. With the Cardinals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from St. Louis?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Chicago Cubs (+120) at 952 St Louis Cardinals (-130); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis

    Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    The Cubs moved to 46-49 after beating the Cardinals 5-1 last night. Nico Hoerner had a nice game going 2-4 at the plate with two RBI’s. Chicago looks for their sixth consecutive victory on Saturday.

    St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

    The Cardinals dropped to 48-45 after losing to Chicago last night. Paul Goldschmidt went 1-4 at the plate and drove in St. Louis only run of the game in the bottom of 9th inning. St. Louis hopes to find better success at the plate against Hayden Wesneski on Saturday afternoon.

    St. Louis is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Cardinals are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Cubs.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for St. Louis.

    Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Cubs in the first five innings. Chicago has quietly won five in a row and have Wesneski on the mound coming off one of his best performances of the season. Wesneski allowed 1 hit in 6 innings of shutout baseball on July 7th. Lance Lynn was rocked last time out giving up 10 runs in 2.2 innings, he has been too inconsistent to back as a favorite. Give me Chicago in the first five.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cubs +110 F5

