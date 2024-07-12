Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Chicago Cubs head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (CHC) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The Chicago Cubs are 45-49 straight up this year. Chicago is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 45-49 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 48-44 straight up this year. St. Louis is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 46-46 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (+170) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-207); o/u 8.5

8:15 PM ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson had an outstanding day at the plate in his team’s 8-0 win over the Orioles on Thursday. In that contest, the former 2015 #1 overall pick went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Swanson is batting .209 with 9 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .634 this season. But Swanson does have 5 hits in his last 4 games, meaning he might be a worthwhile cheaper option at shortstop in DFS on Friday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals right fielder Lars Nootbaar was the only member of his team to go deep in their 8-5 loss to the Royals on Wednesday. In that game, the left-handed hitter from El Segundo, California went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. In 176 plate appearances this year, Nootbaar is slashing .235/.331/.418 with 6 homers, 20 RBIs, 3 steals, and 16 runs scored. Against righties this season, Lars Nootbaar has an OPS of .886 putting him in play for DFS purposes against Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks on Friday.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against St. Louis.

Chicago is an MLB-worst 0-4 straight up with the rest disadvantage this season.

St. Louis is 8-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

St. Louis is 26-17 straight up after a loss this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

Here come the St. Louis Cardinals. Since June 5th, the Redbirds are 20-13 straight up. They went from out of the playoff picture to now being in the postseason as the second wild card if the season ended today. The key to the Cardinals’ hot streak has been pitching and run prevention. St. Louis has the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.50. Additionally, the Cardinals have three starting pitchers who have made at least 16 starts and have ERAs under 4.50.

St. Louis will send their ace, Sonny Gray to the hill on Friday. Gray is 9-5 this season with an ERA of 3.30 and a WHIP of 1.04. He’s struck out 115 batters in just 92.2 innings this season (K/9 of 11.2) and possesses a career-best strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.8 this year. He’s already beaten the Cubs this season on May 26th when he completed 5 innings and allowed 1 hit, 0 runs, and 2 walks while striking out 8. I think Sonny Gray gets it done again and the Cardinals beat the Cubs for the 6th time in 7 games on Friday.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -207