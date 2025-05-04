Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction: Can the Brewers avoid a sweep?

The Chicago Cubs remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Chicago Cubs are 21-13 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 19-15 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 16-18 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 17-17 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (-110) at 906 Milwaukee Brewers (-110); o/u 7.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-2 win over the Brewers on Saturday night. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored while hitting out of the cleanup spot. For the season, Kelly is batting .368 with 7 homers, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.320. Carson Kelly is hitting .484 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at American Family Field on Sunday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang had half of his team’s hits in their 6-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, an RBI, and a walk. Turang is hitting .323 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .789 this season. The Corona, CA, native is hitting .280 against left-handed pitching this season. That means that Brice Turang could have some DFS value despite facing Cubs lefty starter Shota Imanaga on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Chicago is 27-30 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 36-25 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 57-42 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers in this matchup, largely because of Milwaukee starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. The 28-year-old right-hander is off to a good start in 2025. In 7 starts this season. Peralta is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .196 batting average against. Freddy Peralta has also been good against the Cubs in his career.

In 18 appearances against Chicago’s NL team, Peralta is 6-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 77 innings of work. Sunday’s contest will likely be a low-scoring affair, but I like Freddy Peralta and the Brewers to emerge victorious. The pick is Milwaukee -110 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -110